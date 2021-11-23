WATCH: 'Wintry stuff - rain, hail, sleet, snow, ice' in official weather forecast #sneachta

Met Éireann's official weather forecasting partner is predicting winter weather to put a full stop to the mild November this weekend.
The Met Office in the UK, which forecasts storms and other weather events with Met Éireann, expects cold weather to sweep down over Ireland this weekend.
The latest five day forecast will bring wintry weather featuring, rain, hail, sleet, slow and ice to parts of Britain and Ireland. It will also feature a bitterly cold northerly wind.
Watch the five day forecast above.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.