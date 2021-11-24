Weather WATCH: 'Vicious feature' in as streak of short sharp cold snap #sneachta

Met Éireann's official weather forecasting partner says a so-called 'jet-streak' in the jet stream is driving a 'vicious' feature and a short sharp cold snap.
The Met Office 10 day weather forecast says the weather is going to get 'lively' through Friday and into Saturday.
It will initially bring wet and windy weather with intensely strong winds possible. It looks like the heart of the low could drift down over the North Sea which has the UK forecaster on alert.
The Met Office says 'very cold air' will be dragged down over Ireland and Britain bringing snow although its charts appear to show that Ireland could escape the worst of the white stuff.
The weather is set to clear through Sunday with milder wetter weather following.
Met Éireann and the Met Office work together to forecast storms from the Atlantic.
