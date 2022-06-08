WATCH: Irish summer in Laois - it's spilling rain on Portlaoise's Main Street

June 1 was the first day of the Irish summer. A week later it's spilling in Portlaoise and Storm Alex is on the way.
Time to head for the airport?
Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon along with Embrace FARM founders Brian and Norma Rohan and their children, Emily, Julie, and Liam who launched an
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.