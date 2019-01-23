WATCH: Laois Rose 2019 entries open as Rose of Tralee festival celebrates 60 years

There's never been a better time to apply to be the Rose of Tralee because, this year, Ireland’s most famous family festival will celebrate 60 years and the 2019 Laois Rose is guaranteed a televised interview on stage with Daithi O'Sé.

Rose of Tralee regional selections will be staged in towns and cities all over the world from February to June and anyone interested in entering their local Rose of Tralee event can do so online at www.roseoftralee.ie/apply.

The Rose of Tralee, Kirsten Mate Maher, RTÉ Presenter, Dáithí Ó Sé and the first Rose of Tralee, Alice O’Sullivan, officially launched the search for the young woman who will win the title in the Diamond Jubilee Year.

They were joined in Dublin City Centre by Roses of Tralee from every decade of the Festival’s 60-year history: Cathy Murphy (1969, Dublin Rose), Marita Marron (1979, Belfast Rose), Sinéad Boyle (1989, Dublin Rose), Geraldine O’Grady (1999, Cork Rose) and Charmaine Kenny (2009, London Rose).

The 2019 Laois Rose is guaranteed to have a televised interview on stage in the dome with presenter Daithi O'Sé. Entries are now open for the Laois Rose selection. To enter, contact the Laois Rose Centre on Facebook here or call Lyn 0834631611 or email laois2019tralee@gmail.com. In the words of Daithi O'Sé "There are lots of reasons why you should and very few reasons why you shouldn't".

The Leinster Express is the proud media sponsor of the Laois Rose 2019.

The Laois Rose search was launched at its luxurious new location in Castle Durrow last weekend. We will be bringing you all of the coverage of this year's entrants as well as live coverage of the Laois Rose selection night which will take place on Friday, April 19 in Castle Durrow.

