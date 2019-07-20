WATCH: Hermitage Green treat Laois crowd to debut of brand new song at Folly Festival

After a thundery day, weather warnings and the possibility of having to secure an arc for the Folly Festival Hermitage Green brought some magic to Laois last night.

Impressing the eager crowd early on with a cheeky cover of Billie Eilish’s Bad Guy before teasing further with the sound of Limerick ringing out in the form of The Cranberries’ Dreams the gig got off to a great start just after 11 pm.

The crowd pulled on their ponchos, climbed up on shoulders and became fully immersed in firm favourites Gibson, Jenny, Golden Rule and Quicksand as umbrellas were shared.

The homegrown Limerick band could feel the sense of community in the unique venue on the night. Nestled on stage beneath the 15th century Cullohill Castle lit up in the green lights of the Folly Festival Barry Murphy took time to praise the organisers for such a brilliant local event.

As a reward for this sense of community thriving in Cullohill, they slowed things down with a brand new track that no one outside of their studio had heard before and it was a real treat.

Have a listen in the video above.

WATCH: Unbelieveable scenes as Hermitage Green close first night of Laois Folly Festival

READ MORE LEINSTER EXPRESS NEWS HERE.