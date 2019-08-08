WATCH: Laois musician releases new music with Midlands Sign Language Choir

Portlaoise musician Joe S has released a new single ‘The Mountain’ with an interesting video filmed at one of Laois' best-known landmarks.

The video features Midland’s ISL (Irish Sign Language) Learners Choir who translated the lyrics into sign language and it was filmed at Emo Court.

The new song was released on Facebook and YouTube on Wednesday. Joe said he wanted to bring music to those with hearing difficulties or deafness.

"One of my greatest fears is losing my hearing and I myself have hearing problems so it’s something that’s very close to my heart.

"With the help of Midlands ISL Learners Choir, we’ve made a music video that can be enjoyed by all, including the hearing impaired.

"The song itself was written about the day I proposed to my girlfriend on top of Mount Vesuvius in Italy and is a departure from my usual politically themed songs!

"Hopefully this video will give the Midlands ISL Learners Choir the recognition they deserve for the wonderful work they do," he said.

Watch the video above.

READ MORE LEINSTER EXPRESS NEWS HERE.