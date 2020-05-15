WATCH: TV presenter Glenda Gilson announces pregnancy news on Ireland AM

TV presenter Glenda Gilson has announced that she’s expecting her second child with husband Rob MacNaughton.

Speaking on this morning’s Ireland AM show on Virgin Media, Gilson revealed the happy news to host Laura Wood.

“I have a little babs on the way in October,” revealed the model and TV presenter before outlining her plans for a pregnancy yoga class.

Glenda, 39, and husband Rob welcomed their first baby, Bobby, in October 2018 - and now their family of three is about to become four.

Glenda Gilson and husband Rob McNaughton pictured at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at the Curragh Racecourse.