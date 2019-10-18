WATCH: Winner of unsung Hero Award is announced

The final and biggest award has been announced at the 2019 Laois Community and Voluntary Awards in the Midlands Park Hotel.

The Unsung hero has been chosen out of 23 heroes around Laois.

It is Donal O'Shea from Stradbally.

Donal is on the Stradbally Community Development Association, and is PRO on Stradbally Vicarstown Timahoe wellness hub.

Donal also is in a group that represents the disability sector and is a member of Laois PPN.

"Its nice to get an award but for me it's not about that, it's the causes and the people that motivates me," he said.

Originally a Kerry man, Donal thanked his family back home for their support, and dedicates his award to his 10 year old daughter Amy.

"She has made many sacrifices over the years to allow me attend numerous meetings," Donal told the Leinster Express.

His interest in disability stems from his own physical health.

"I have rheumatoid arthritis and ankelosing spondeylitis. It's torture, I'm unable to work because if it. But I hope getting this award shows that having a disability does not mean that one is incapacitated," he said.