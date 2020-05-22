WATCH: Laois family make televised plea for support for children's hospice Laura Lynn

A Laois family has made a special appeal on behalf of the Irish children's hospice Laura Lynn.

The Ryan family from Portlaoise spoke to Alan Hughes on Ireland AM today to ask for support for the hospice which they use.

Twins Sean and Liam Ryan, 12 and their mother Niamh featured on the show.

Niamh explained that the boys were born at 26 weeks, and 24 hours after birth, Liam suffered a brain bleed which left him with cerebral palsy with epilepsy.

Since then she is Liam's full time carer, with the family availing of respite when they stay at the Laura Lynn hospice.

"It really has changed our lives, it's such a happy place, everyone in there is so happy. There are maybe five or six other children there when Liam visits and we can stay as a family. It's the only place we can go for a holiday as we say. There we are just mammy and daddy, the nurses take on all the medical care," she said.

The video was shared by Holy Family Senior School in Portlaoise. Watch it in full on the link below.

Lauralynn - Ireland’s Children’s Hospice provides care to approximately 220 families across Ireland. Since the pandemic, they are projecting that the loss in donations could be as bad as 54%.

Since the piece aired on Thursday, May 21 the charity has received over €30,000 in donations. To donate text Moments to 50300 to give €4

https://www.facebook.com/IrelandAMVMTV/videos/286995332340698/