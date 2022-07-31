Drone Watch: Laois Gardai welcome the public to Portlaoise Garda Station

Laois Gardai welcomed local people to an open day at Portlaoise Garda Station on Saturday.
John Dunne captured drone footage of the opening of the event which was also attended by local emergency response services such as the County Laois Fire and Rescue Service and Laois Civil Defence.
