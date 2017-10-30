PICTURES: Scoil Mhuire Abbeyleix go all out for Halloween

Scoil Mhuire primary school in Abbeyleix held a brilliant Halloween fancy dress day at school before the midterm break.

There was great competition between all of the children to see who had thought of the best costume idea and a huge amount of effort was put in.

There were rubix cubes, zombies, ghostbusters, sumo wrestlers, nurses and all sorts of other creative outfits.

Thanks to Scoil Mhuire for sending photos in to the Leinster Express.

