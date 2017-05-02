GALLERY - Portlaoise Panthers host Top 4 Finals weekend in St Mary's Hall

Last Friday, Saturday and Sunday saw the Midlands Top 4 basketball finals take place in St Mary's Hall, Portlaoise.

It was a successful weekend for host club, Portlaoise Panthers, who won the Ladies Division 2 and U-16 girls titles, as well as competing in the Mens Division 1 final. Local clubs Portarlington Kestrels and Clonaslee were also in action.

Our photographer Denis Byrne was there on all three days, for a gallery of pictures see the above images.