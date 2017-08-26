Women in business set to gain from new Laois partnership

Building on the success of their Enterprising Women’s Network, the Local Enterprise Office Laois are delighted to announce their partnership with Network Ireland to offer the business women of Laois access to a nationwide business network where they can exchange ideas, increase business contacts and network with likeminded people.

Evelyn Reddin is Head of Enterprise with the Local Enterprise Office.

“We know that networking is a crucial part of business growth and combined with our focus on building and supporting the female led businesses in Co. Laois it made sense to partner with an organization who’s whole focus is this”.

Rebecca Harrison, President of Network Ireland said “We are absolutely delighted to partner with the Local Enterprise Office. Our aims of promoting female entrepreneurship are completely aligned so it ma3kes sense to pool our resources and offer the best to the business women of Laois. Network Ireland is in a growth phase and new members in Laois are going to have access to a world class schedule of events both locally and nationally as well as to opportunities for collaboration, support and new business growth”

Acting President of the Network Ireland Laois branch is Maryrose Simpson of the successful business MyLadybug.ie. “Networking has been vital to my business and I have learned and achieved so much by collaborating with other business women. I am delighted to be bringing an even greater focus on Networking to my colleagues in Laois.”

The first event “How to Network Like a Natural” will take place on Tuesday 19th September at the Midlands Hotel & Conference Centre. The workshop facilitator will be Barbara Moynihan of On Your Feet – an award winning trainer and successful businesses woman in her own right. She will share tips on how to feel comfortable networking and share her secrets on how to build strong business relationships. October’s event will be all about maximizing sales and November will be the inspirational story of Goatsbridge Trout Farm with Mags Kirwan.

All of the events can be booked online at www.networkireland.ie or on www.eventbrite.ie.

To become a network member logging onto www.networkireland.ie.