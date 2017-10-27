Deaths in Laois - October 27, 2017

Francis Houlahan - Portlaoise

The death took place on Thursday, October 26 of Francis Houlahan of 9 Lakeglen, Portlaoise.



Predeceased by his wife Pauline and son Francis. Much loved father of Susie, Liz, Michael, James, David, Nicole and Becky. Deeply regretted by his loving family, son in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchild, brothers, sisters, brothers in law , sisters in law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends

Funeral Arrangements to be announced later.

Mary Boland - Mountmellick

The death has taken place of Mary Boland (née Doyle) of Strahard, Mountmellick.



Died in the wonderful care of the Staff of Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home, Portlaoise. Beloved wife of the late Joe. Deeply regretted by her brothers Joe, Tony and sisters Kathleen, Nora and Agnes, brother and sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandneices, grandnephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later.



Mary Brennan - Mountmellick

The death took place on Wednesday, October 25 of Mary Brennan of Chapel Street, Mountmellick



Formerly of Castletown Road and Fr. O Connor Cresent, Mountrath. Died peacefully at the Regional Hospital, Portlaois. Deeply regretted by her family Eileen, Denis, John, Tony, Dave, Noel, Patrick and Stephen, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, brother Tony, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Moloney's Funeral Home, Mountmellick on Tuesday morning from 9.30am with Prayers at 9.45am. Removal at 10.15am to St. Fintan's Church, Mountrath arriving for 11 O'Clock Requiem Mass. Burial after in St. Fintan's Cemetery, Mountrath.



Tom Flynn - Mountmellick

The death took place on Tuesday, October 24 of Tom Flynn of The Rock, Mountmellick and formerly of Knockalton, Nenagh.

Peacefully, at the Mater Hospital, Dublin. Retired member of An Garda Siochana. Predeceased by his loving parents Sean and Alice and brothers Pat and Mick. Former Chairman of The Rock GAA Club.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Stasia (Nee Quigley, Timahoe) and family John, Deirdre and Conor, daughter-in-law Joy, son-in-law Noel, grandkids Daisy and Luke, brothers and sisters John Frank, Murt, Declan, Jim, Ann, Helen, Mary and Eilish, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, brothers and sisters-in-law, neighbours, relatives, former work colleagues and many friends.

Reposing in his home from 2pm on Thursday. Recital of the Rosary at 9pm. Funeral arriving to St. Joseph's Church, Mountmellick on Friday at 2pm for Requiem Mass, burial afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

John O'Brien - Kilcavan

The death took place on Tuesday, October 24 of John (Jack) O'Brien of Kilcavan, Geashill.

Died peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Esker Ri Nursing Home, Clara. Sadly missed by his wife Phyl, daughters Maire, Niamh, Emer, Ciara and Sinead, sons Niall and Enda, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sisters Clare and Josie (Pittsburgh), relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in his home on Wednesday from 4pm with Rosary at 8pm. Reposing on Thursday from 2pm to 5pm with family time thereafter. Removal from his home on Thursday evening at 6.15pm to St Mary's Church Clonaghadoo arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery.

William Campbell - Wolfhill

The death took place on Monday, October 23 of William (Bill) Campbell of Slatt Lower, Wolfhill.

Father of the late Iain. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Anne, son Colin, daughter Fiona, sister Moira, son-in-law Richard, daughter-in-law Patricia, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Liam, Kirsten, Campbell and Iain, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy from 7pm on Friday evening with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 11.30am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Wolfhill for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Rev. Joseph Campion - Errill

The death took place on Saturday, October 21 of Rev. Joseph Joe (José) Campion SAC C.C. of Castlecomer, Kilkenny and formerly of Lisduff, Errill.

Peacefully, in Saint Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny after a short illness. Deeply regretted by his fellow Priests and Brothers of the Pallottine Society, his sister Frances Conroy (Portlaoise), sisters-in-law Statia (Lisduff) and Tess (Levalley), nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and nephews, great grand-nieces and nephews, cousins, relatives, retired Bishops and Priests of the Diocese of Ossory & also a wide circle of friends both in Ireland and Argentina and especially in the parishes of Castlecomer and Freshford.

He is pre-deceased by his parents Edward and Margaret Campion (Lisduff), sisters Joan Fitzpatrick (St. Theresa's Nursing Home, Thurles), Mary Raphael (died in childhood) brothers, Miko (Cork), Charlie (Lisduff), Eddie (Walkinstown and Donaghmore), Peter (Drimnagh), Paddy (Levalley), Noel (Clontarf).

Reposing at Coady's Funeral Home, Castlecomer on Wednesday from 6pm with Vigil Prayers and Rosary at 8pm. Reposing at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer on Thursday from 4pm. Reception Prayers and Rosary at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon followed by burial in the Old Cemetery in Rathdowney.

No flowers please, donations if desired to the Pallottine Fathers for the continuation of Fr. Joe's Missionary Work of 40 years in Argentina.

James McGovern - Mountrath

The death took place on Sunday, October 22 of James (Shay) McGovern of Portlaoise Road, Mountrath



At his residence. Retired Dentist, formerly of Dublin and Saudi Arabia. Deeply mourned by his loving wife, Bernadette, his daughters Siobhain and Tara and their partners Collins and John, by his brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, by Edna and his extended family and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Monday until 4pm. As a mark of Shay's generosity to others, he has gifted his body to Medical Research and a Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday 28th of October at 11am in St. Fintan's Church, Mountrath to celebrate Shay's life.