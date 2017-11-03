Deaths in Laois - November 3, 2017

Keith O'Callaghan - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, November 3 of Keith O'Callaghan of 52 Higgins Park, Portlaoise.



Died peacefully surrounded by his loving family at the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise. Predeceased by his loving mother Mary Glynn. Sadly missed by his father James, brother James and sister Fiona, nieces, nephews, relatives neighbours and a large circle of family and friends.

Reposing on Saturday in The Chapel of Rest at The Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise from 5pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Sunday at 12 noon to St. Peter & Paul's Church, Portlaoise arriving for 12.30 Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Peter & Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise.

Michael Bergin - Ballybrophy

The death took place on Thursday, November 2 of Michael (Mick) Bergin of Ballymeelish, Ballybrophy.



Peacefully at home in the presence of his family. Michael (Mick), deeply regretted by his wife Mary and his family, Liam, Michelle, Evelyn and Michael, daughters-in-law Grace and Amandine, sons-in-law Andy and Darren, grandchildren, his sisters Margaret (Ryan) and Mary (Dowling), sister-in-law Agnes, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home at Ballymeelish on Friday from 3pm with rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 noon in Killasmeestia Church followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Gordon Bradley - Stradbally

The death took place on Thursday, November 2 of Gordon Bradley of Ballycoolan, Stradbally.



He will be sadly missed by his wife Vivienne, sons, daughters, family circle and many friends.

Reposing at his home on Saturday until prayers at 8pm. Funeral Service in Timogue Church on Sunday at 2.30pm followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Peggy Carroll - Camross

The death took place on Wednesday, November 1 of Peggy Carroll (Mortimer) of Garrafin, Camross, Mountrath.



Peacefully, at home, with her loving family, after a long illness. She will be sadly missed by her husband Donal, children Carl and Eve, brothers John and Michael, and sister Nora (McCormack), extended family and friends.

Reposing at her home on Friday from 3pm to 8pm, followed by Rosary at 8pm. Removal to St. Fergal's Church, Camross on Saturday for 2pm Funeral Mass followed by private cremation.

William Dunphy - Castletown

The death took place on Wednesday, November 1 of William (Billy) Dunphy of Churchfield, Castletown.

Peacefully, at Droimnin Nursing Home, Stradbally, in his 90th year. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by his loving sister, Colette, brother Sean, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his brother Sean's residence, Gash, Castletown this Friday November from 2pm with rosary in the house at 8.30pm. Removal on Saturday morning to St. Edmund's Church, Castletown for Requiem Mass at 11am, with burial immediately afterwards in St. Fergal's Cemetery, Camross.

May Byrne - Portarlington

The death took place on Wednesday, November 1 of of May Byrne (née Bergin) of Newtownpark House Nursing Home, Blackrock, Dublin and late of Kilashee Naas, Portarlington and Athy.

Peacefully after a long illness bravely borne with great dignity. Loving wife of the late Des. Beloved mother of Peter and Myles. Sadly missed by her daughters-in-law Aisling and Melissa, her grandchildren Rachel, Kelsey, Ciara and Andrew, her sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Special and heartfelt thanks to the wonderful staff at Newtownpark House who showed great care, compassion and kindness throughout May's stay.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.30am in St John's The Baptist Church Blackrock, Dublin. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's cemetery Portarlington arriving at 3.45pm.

Jack Delaney - Crettyard

The death took place on Wednesday, November 1 of Jack Delaney of Hollypark, Crettyard.

Pre-deceased by his wife Nancy. Sadly missed by his daughters Christine, Margaret, Ann-Marie, Breeda and Claire, sons Bill and John-Joe, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, sister Ann, brother Joe, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 4pm on Thursday with Rosary at 8pm. Arriving at St. Abban's Church, Doonane for Requiem Mass at 2pm on Friday afternoon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.