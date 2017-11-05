Deaths in Laois - November 5, 2017

Ann Moloney - Mountmellick

The death took place on Sunday, November 5 of Ann (Nancy) Moloney of Irishtown, Mountmellick and previously of The Gaelic Bar, Mountmellick.

Beloved wife of the late Michael. Deeply regretted by her family John, Michael, Maura and Helen, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother, sisters, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Moloneys Funeral Home on Monday from 4pm until removal at 7.50pm to St. Josephs Church arriving for 8pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon. Burial after in St. Josephs Cemetery.

Maura Brophy - Rosenallis

The death took place on Saturday, November 4 of Maura Brophy of Mellick, Rosenallis.

Peacefully in the loving care of the staff at St Vincent's Hospital Mountmellick. Pre deceased by her parents and her brothers Martin, Liam and Jim and her sisters Eileen and Margaret. Sadly missed by all her nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing in her home on Monday from 2pm with removal to St Brigid's Church, Rosenallis arriving for 7pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Brigid's Cemetery.

Dr. John Francis McCormack - Dublin and Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, November 3 of Dr. John Francis MCCORMACK of Howth, Dublin and formerly of Kellyville, Portlaoise).

Peacefully, in the wonderful care of the doctors and nursing staff of the Bon Secours Hospital, Glasnevin. Dr. John Francis beloved husband of Katherine (Kitty) and loving father of Sinead and Jacqueline and much loved grandad (Nonno) of Emily and Giovanni. Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, son-in-law Beniamino (Mino), nieces, nephews, relatives and his many friends in Dublin and Rosslare.

Reposing at the Kirwan Funeral Home, Fairview Strand on Monday and Tuesday. Removal on Wednesday at 9.25am to the Church of the Assumption, Howth for 10am Mass and Funeral afterwards to St. Fintan’s Cemetery, Sutton.

Bill Perryman - Dublin and Laois

The death took place on Friday, November 3 of Bill Perryman, Clontarf, and late of Chicago. Peacefully, at the Mater Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Loving, devoted and much loved son, brother, grandson, nephew, friend, partner and teammates. Sadly missed by his Mam Mary, Johnny, Helena and Gráinne and partner Aifric, uncles, aunts and cousins. Predeceased by his loving father William and grandad Bart (O'Rourke), will be greatly missed by a wide circle of friends, especially his teammates at Clontarf GAA, Belgrove and CUS, and college friends.

Reposing at his home on Monday from 4pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 11.30am in St. Gabriel's Church, Clontarf, followed by cremation at 2.30pm in Glasnevin Crematorium.

Rose Walsh - Ballylinan

The death took place on Friday, November 3 of Rose Walsh (née Maughan) of 1 Linden Drive, Ballylinan.



Wife of the Late Patrick. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Mary, Kate and Jo, son John, sisters Pauline and Josephine, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 10am on Monday morning with Rosary at 9pm. Removal by Rigney's Funeral Director's to St. Anne's Church, Ballylynan for Requiem Mass at 2pm on Tuesday afternoon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.











