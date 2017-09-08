Electric Picnic 2018: Early bird tickets sold out

One week on from the beginning of Electric Picnic 2017, the early bird tickets from next year have already sold out.

Early bird tickets for next years Electric Picnic music and arts festival went on sale at 9am on Friday morning.

Family camping, general and family campervan/caravan tickets for Electric Picnic 2018 are now sold out.

Laois people queued from the early hours of Friday morning right up to midday to get tickets in Colgan's in Portlaoise which is a local Ticketmaster outlet.

Weekend tickets on instalments plans are still available on ticketmaster.ie.

Discussions about Electric Picnic 2018 are well underway already.

Festival organisers last week confirmed that the festival will be in Stradbally for the next ten years and there are no plans to expand the festival past the three days.

This year there was early entry tickets for Thrusday at a cost of €25 to set up camp a day ahead of the traffic and mayhem.

Early entry tickets will be on sale again for 2018.

