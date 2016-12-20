Big number on trollies in Portlaoise hospital

Portlaoise hospital, which is targeted for downgrade, has among the highest number of people on trollies today according to figures from nurses.

There are 38 people on trollies in the Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise according to the daily trolley count published by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO). This put the hospital second only to Cork University Hospital which has 44 people on trollies on Tuesday morning, December 20.

Leinster Express has been told seperately that there are 39 patients waiting for beds. Some 20 are in A&E while 10 on the day ward and a further nine patients on the new Medical Assessment Unit.

The INMO figures show that there are 18 patients on trollies in Naas General and 22 in Tullamore hospital.

The Minister for Health Simon Harris has to make a decision on the future of Portlaoise hospital. He has received a report from the Dublin Midlands Hospital Group which it is understood to recommend downgrade.