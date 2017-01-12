Trolley county falls significantly at Portlaoise hospital

The number of patients on trollies waiting admission to Portlaoise hospital has dropped substantially.

Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation figures for the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise show that there were nine patients on trolleys in the Emergency Department (ED/A&E) on Thursday, January 12.

There were 24 patients on trollies in the A&E on Wednesday, January 11. This was back slightly on Tuesday, when there were 26 patients waiting for admission and 19 on Monday, when Minister for Health Simon Harris visited the hospital.

The trolley count at Portlaoise's sister hospital in Tullamore remains at 19 for the second day running with patients in the A&E or in wards waiting for a bed.

There are 73 patients on trollies at other hospitals in the Dublin Midlands Hospital Group. The group also includes Naas, St James and Tallaght.