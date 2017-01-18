'Appalling' situation at Portlaoise A&E as trolley pressure continues

Portlaoise hospital remains close to the top of the trolley count table with one parent describing he situation as "appalling".

Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) trolley count figures for Wednesday, January 18 show that there were 32 ill people waiting to be admitted - 26 in the Emergency Department (ED/A&E) with a further six on wards.

The hospital is once again near the top of the list nationally for most patients waiting while it is at the top of the Dublin Midlands Hospital Group table of hospitals. Its sister hospital in Tullamore has 27 people waiting - 18 in A&E with a further nine people on wards.

A parent who attended the hospital on Tuesday evening counted 12 people on trollies. He said there was no available facility in the A&E for his child to be assessed. He felt the more flexibility could have helped.

He called the situation "appalling" and said management have questions to answer for the situation.

While Portlaoise and Tullamore are under substantial pressure the same cannot be said of St James and Tallaght hospitals which are also in the same group but are far bigger and have greater bed and staff capacity.

Both are in Dublin and cater for much bigger populations than the midlands but proportionally are not experiencing the same level of demand.

There were 25 people waiting in Tallaght - its A&E has 12 people on trollies. Meanwhile, there were 14 people waiting in the A&E at St James'. The other hospital in the group is Naas General where just 11 patients were waiting for a bed.

Nationally, there are 510 patients waiting to be admitted to hospitals.