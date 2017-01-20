St Patrick's Day set to be a festival for all the community of Portlaoise

Would you like to be part of the St Patrick's Day Festival in Portlaosie?

If so the organisers want to hear from you to take part in the parade and other events on March 17 which this year has the them of Community Spirit.

"We are looking for clubs, organisations, schools and businesses to embrace the theme and take part in the parade," say the organisers. The Cost of entry in to the parade is €50 for a business and free to all community groups, clubs and schools.

Apart from the parade, the organisers want entertainers to participate in creating a full day of fun.

"We are also looking for bands, buskers, and entertainers to help keep up the festival vibe once the parade is over. If any bands or entertainers would like to be considered for parade day entertainment please contact us. For buskers we intend to have a busking competition on the day, spread the word," they say.

But nothing can happen without the help of the pubic.

"We need to have as many volunteers as possible to help the smooth running of the day. If you could spare an hour or two on the day to help, or have time to help with the planning and parade co-ordination over the next 7/8 weeks we would love to hear from you," added the organisers.

If you watn to get involved contact Carmel Hill on 085 1715468 portlaoiseparade@gmail.com or via facebook click here