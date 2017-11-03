Laois traffic: Stop/Go system on busy Portlaoise road this week

A Stop/Go system will be in place in a busy area of Portlaoise town next week.

The system will operate between the Stradbally Road roundabouts and James Fintan Lalor Avenue (50m west of the Timahoe Roundabout) in Portlaoise town centre.

The system will be in place from 7pm on November 6 until November 11 at 7am.

The traffic measures are in place to allow for pavement resurfacing. Alternative routes are outlined on the map below.

Email objections or observations to: tmadden@laoiscoco.ie, fnasiem@laoiscoco.ie

or nsweeney@laoiscoco.ie.

