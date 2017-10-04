CRASH UPDATE: Road closed and cattle dead after truck crashes off road at The Rock, Mountmellick

A traffic accident involving a cattle transporter near a busy school in Laois this morning has resulted in a full road closure, with several cattle since having to be put down.

It is understood that the trailer of a cattle truck detached while driving past the Rock National School.

At about 8.05am this morning, the trailer mounted a path between the school and the Rock GAA Club, smashing through a wooden fence into a field.

Up to five cattle have had to be put down due to their injuries.

There was one male driver who was not injured.

Gardaí have now closed the road from Turley's pub in Mountmellick, with diversions in place, while a tow truck takes the trailer away.

The path and fence were built locally to facilitate schoolchildren from the 200 pupil school, to walk to the GAA Club where they use the facilities.

The speed and volume of traffic on the busy road has long been a concern for residents, parents and local councillors.

