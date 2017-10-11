UPDATE: No injuries from truck fire on Laois motorway

No one was injured in a fire on the M7 motorway in near junction 21 Borris in Ossory on Wednesday morning.

Laois County Fire and Rescue has confirmed to the Leinster Express that the wheel on a low loader lorry caught fire at approximately 9am.

Portlaoise and Abbeyleix fire crews attended the scene.

The driver pulled in at layby and was not injured.

AA Roadwatch warned that visibility may be affected by smoke for motorists travelling in both directions.

