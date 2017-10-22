Busy Portlaoise road set for temporary closure
Higgs Lane road closure
A popular shortcut in Portlaoise will be closed until the end of October for road works.
Laois County Council says Higgs Lane will be closed to public traffic to allow for road realignment works. It says access for residents will be accommodated where possible. Diversions will be clearly signposted.
The L-6769-0 Higgs Lane links the Dublin Road to main link road between the Dublin Road (R445) and the Stradbally Road (N80) which runs to the Rathleague rounabout.
Less than 500 metres of resurfacing work is to be carried out where the lane meets the link road.
It will be closed on the following dates
Monday 23/10 8am-7pm – Monday 30/10 8am-7pm
Observations (if any) should be emailed to
wwilkinson@laoiscoco.ie and copy squinn@laoiscoco.ie & rglynn@laoiscoco.ie