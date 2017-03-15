New Alfa Romeo Giulia

Much has been written about Alfa Romeo’s latest foray into the executive mid size segment in. the shape of the gorgeous looking new Giulia and so far its all good!

The new Giulia is a rival for the likes of the BMW 3 Series, Jaguar XE, Mercedes C-Class or Audi A4 to name but a few.

Alfa Romeo certainly seem to have done their homework. Its a completely new car, with rear wheel drive for driving dynamism, a new platform, new engines and boasting plenty of that Alfa spirit initial indications are very promising.

The engine line-up consists of 2 diesels a 150 bhp 2.2 litre, a 180 bhp 2.2 litre and a 2.0 litre petrol turbo. The mighty Quadrifoglio is available to order and is powered by a 2.9 litre V6 Bi-Turbo pumping out a whopping 510 bhp!

Four models are on sale, Entry, Super, Super Lux/Sport, and the Quadrifoglio.

This week I am road testing the 150 bhp Diesel Super Lux.

The new Giulia looks fantastic. It has all the signature Alfa Romeo styling cues such as that deep V shaped front grille and the offset number plate. It looks different from different angles but suffice to say it drew many questions and smiles of admiration from people I met. Many also commented on the quality feel of the whole car.

In a word, Gorgeous! The layout of the dashboard is perfect, even the centrally mounted screen is beautifully integrated into the flowing lines of the dash. A simple rotary controller allows the driver to control all the on-screen functions such as Media, Navigation. Climate and so on. The other thing that immediately impresses is the quality of everything. Close your eyes and just touch and feel the interior, operate the switchgear, you could be in a Mercedes or BMW, it really is that good!

Standard equipment from the entry version up is excellent and really too numerous to list here but some highlights include, run flat tyres, LED tail lights, Forward Collision Warning, Autonomous braking, Lane departure warning, Auto lights and wipers, Keyless start, dual zone Climate control, cruise control, and much more all on the Entry version. The Super Lux tested here adds, Leather upholstery, 18 inch alloys, Bi-Zenon lights, rear parking camera, park sensors and so forth.

Its roomy too with adequate leg and headroom for four adults in real comfort and five at a squeeze and it boasts a very good sized boot.

The model on test is the least powerful 150 bhp 2.2 diesel with a ZF 8-Speed auto gearbox (there is no manual)

Performance is very good though for me I would opt for the 180 bhp version as it allows a bit more of that Alfa Romeo performance to be deployed.

Alfa claim 0 to 100km in 8 seconds and a top speed of 220 km/h so its no slouch. I returned an average of 6.2 litres per 100km over my weeks road test.

With rear wheel drive, and excellent weight distribution, powerful brakes and a lovely ZF 8-speed gearbox there is a lot to enjoy. In the 150 bhp version its not as easy to really feel the dynamics of the rear drive layout but the more powerful versions will allow the enthusiastic driver to really exploit the balance rear wheel drive offers.

In short, it handles superbly, with limpet like grip, the steering is perfectly balanced and the cabin is quiet and refined. Bullseye Alfa Romeo! The new Giulia is a top quality sports saloon, that is beautifully crafted, boasts real Italian design flair, is very well equipped and proves to be a real drivers car. I loved every km behind the wheel.

Prices start at €39995 for the 150 bhp Entry version, while the Super Lux tested here costs from €42,166. Its priced lower than all its rivals yet offers more.