Six-year-old in intensive care after an accident on a Laois farm

A six-year-old boy was injured on a farm in Ballybuggy, Rathdowney on Thursday, November 2.

It is understood that his father's large Toyota jeep accidentally rolled over the boy while on the farm.

He was taken to hospital in an ambulance and is now in a stable condition in the Intensive Care Unit in Tallaght Hospital.

It is understood that the jeep accidentally rolled over the child's torso causing serious injuries.

The incident took place around 4.30pm.

Elsewhere, a wheelchair user was threatened with a hammer in Portlaoise on Thursday.

