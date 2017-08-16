Leaving Cert: Special day for twin sisters in Portlaoise

It's been a special Leaving Cert day for twin sisters in Portlaoise.

Rachael and Helen Byrne are twins from Portlaoise and they were very happy with their results this morning after sitting the Leaving Cert at Scoil Chríost Rí in Portlaoise.

"We are delighted, we are really happy, we are not competitive at all, when it comes to results we are not but with everything else maybe," they beamed.

Rachael is going to study science in Galway and Helen is going to do primary school teaching in Mary Immaculate College in Limerick.

It's the first time that the twin sisters will be going their separate ways so the next few months are sure to be a strange for both them.

"We are together all the time and we are going to be separated for the first time, which is scary but it should be okay," Helen said.

"It was daunting, everyone was coming out with their results when we parked up and then it was our turn to go in. Our mam was in work and we rang her, she bawled over the phone and said she is so proud of us," Helen and Rachael explained.

The twins were among hundreds of Leaving Cert students from across Laois to receive their results on Wednesday, August 16. They were also among a large contingent of girls to sit the final second level exam in Laois.

Figures from the State Examinations Commission reveal a marked increase in the number of females sitting the Leaving Cert compared with 2016.

A total of 875 pupils sat the Leaving Cert exam. This is up on the previous year. There was a 10 per cent increase in the number of female candidates which stands 427 this year.

A total of 39 students will take the Leaving Cert Applied exams.

In total 1,920 secondary school students sat State exams in Laois in 2017.

Most of these, 1,006, sat the Junior Cert. The Junior Cert results will be out in September.