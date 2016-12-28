Deaths in Laois - December 28, 2016

James Slemon - Portlaoise

The death took place on Tuesday, December 27 of James Slemon of Fieldbrook, Portlaoise, and formerly Crinkle, Birr.

Reposing at Boyd's Funeral Home, Birr, on Thursday from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Removal from Boyd's Funeral Home on Friday morning at 10.15am to arrive at St. Brendan's Church, Birr at 10.45am for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr.

Denis Coogan - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, December 25 of Denis Coogan of Bridge St., Portlaoise, Laois



Coogan, Bridge St., Portlaoise, December 25th 2016. Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of Ballard Lodge Nursing Home. Denis, deeply regretted by his loving family, brother Patrick, sisters Maureen, Elizabeth, Kathleen and Nuala, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Keegan's Funeral Home on Tuesday evening from 7pm, with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to SS Peter and Paul`s Church for 10am requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, Portlaoise.



Sr Rita Gibbons - Kilkenny and Rathdowney

The death took place on Sunday, December 25 of Sr. Rita (Callista) Gibbons of St. John of God Convent, Kilkenny City and formerly of Rathdowney. Sudddenly. Pre-deceased by her parents David and Ellen Gibbons, brothers Jim, Haul, David and her sister Loly.

Deeply regretted by the Sisters of the St. John of God Community, her brother Noel and sisters Maeve, Geraldine, Helen, Rose and Claire, extended family and her many friends.

Reposing was in St. John of God Convent, Kilkenny on Tuesday evening. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am in St. Patrick's Church, Kilkenny. Funeral afterwards to Foulkstown Cemetery.



Richard O'Rourke - Ballyfin

The death took place on Sunday, December 25 of Richard (Dick) O'Rourke of Campclone, Ballyfin.

Peacefully on Christmas morning. Predeceased by his daughter Fiona. Deeply regretted by his wife Bridie, sons Damien and Patrick and daughters Therese, Colette, Derval and Grainne, grandchildren Kevin, Niamh, Aine, Sinead, Sean, Aoife, Micheal, Ciaran, Padraig, Aoibheann, Cathal and Cormac, brother Bernard (Waterford), sisters Margaret Buckley (Canada), Sarah Geoghegan (Acragar Mountmellick) and Kathleen (Cornwall) sons-in- law Vincent and Liam, daughters-in-law Siobhann and Triona, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing in his home from 4pm on St. Stephen's Day. Recital of the rosary at 9pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to St. Fintan's Church, Ballyfin, arriving for 11am Requiem Mass, Burial afterwards in St. Fintan's Cemetery.



Jack Boylan - Portarlington

The death took place on Sunday, December 25 of Jack Boylan of Spa Street, Portarlington.

Late E.S.B. Peacefully at St Vincent's Hospital, Mountmellick. Deeply regretted by his wife Pat, son Michael, daughters Susan and Patricia, brothers Paddy and Seamus, sister Jean ,son-in-law Seamus, daughter-in-law Sharon, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends. ​

​Reposing at his residence Tuesday from 3pm with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Wednesday at 9.30 am arriving St Michael's Church, Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 10am. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery.

Margaret Leahy - Shanahoe

The death took place on Friday, December 23 of Margaret Leahy (née Brophy) of Killeaney, Shanahoe.

Deeply regretted by her sons Richard and Terry, daughters-in-law Valery and Marie, brothers Tommy and Jimmy nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home. Removal on Monday morning (St. Stephen's Day) to St. Brigid's Church, Shanahoe, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, followed by Burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

Gerard Conroy - Killenard and Mountmellick

The death took place on Friday, December 23 of Gerard (Gerry) Conroy of Killenard, Portarlington and formerly of Derrycloney, Mountmellick.

Peacefully in his home in Killenard. Retired Clerk of Works, Laois County Council. Deeply regretted by his wife Mary Olive, brother David (Derrycloney), sister Loretta Dunne (Clonurk, Ballyfin), nephews, neices, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, cousins and extended family, and a large circle of friends.

Funeral arriving at St. John's Church, Killenard, this Saturday evening at 5pm. Requiem Mass on St. Stephen's Day at 2pm Burial afterwards in St. John's adjoining cemetery.

Mary Carroll - Mountrath

The death took place on Friday, December 23 of Mary Carroll (née Doheny) of Lacca, Mountrath.

At St. Vincent's Hospital Mountmellick. Beloved wife of the late Billy, deeply regretted by her sons Billy and Pat, daughters Diana, Mary and Ann, grandchildren, brothers, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Burke's Funeral Home Mountrath from 8pm this Friday evening, with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Monday evening (St. Stephen's Day) at 6.30pm to St. Fergal's Church, Camross, arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 11am, followed by Burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

Bridget Denton - Portarlington

The death took place on Friday, December 23 of Bridget (Bridie) Denton (née Power) of Lough, Portarlington.

Peacefully at Oakdale Nursing Home, Portarlington. Deeply regretted by her husband Albert, son Barry, daughter Ann, sisters, Pat and Judy, daughter-in-law Jackie, son-in-law Terry, grandchildren, great-granchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the Nursing Home on Monday (St Stephen's Day) from 6:30pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Tuedsay at 9:40am travelling via Lough arriving St John's Church Killenard, for Requiem Mass at 10:30 am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.