Deaths in Laois - March 22, 2017

Martin Dooley - Attanagh

The death took place on Monday, March 20 of Martin Dooley of The Glebe, Attanagh.

In his 87th year peacefully in the care of the Doctors, Nurses and the staff of St Fintan's Hospital Porlaoise surrounded by his nephews and nieces.

Pre-deceased by his brother Paddy, sisters Mary, Lizzie Purcell, Sheila Mooney and recently deceased Breda McKelvey.

Deeply regretted by his nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, relatives and friends, Rest in Peace.

His remains are repsoing at his nephew Donal McKelvey's residence, The Glebe, Donaghmore. Removal this Tuesday evening at 6.30pm to the Church of the Assumption Ballyouskill arriving at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass Wednesday at 11am burial immediately afterwards in St Bridgets Cementary Ballinakill.

Patrick Lowry - Rathdowney

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Lowry Cappalinan, Rathdowney.

Died peacefully on March 17 in the presence of his family, Patrick (Paddy). Deeply regretted by his loving wife Breeda and his family Edward, Annette, Louise, Patricia and Breeda. Daughter-in-law Deirdre, sons-in-law Micheál, Pat and Andrew, his beloved grandchildren, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. R.I.P.

Reposing at O'Sullivan's Funeral Home, Rathdowney on Sunday evening from 4.30 with rosary at 6.30 followed by removal at 7 o'clock to the church of the Holy Trinity, Rathdowney. Funeral mass on Monday at 11 o'clock followed by burial in Bealady cemetery.

Nora Rohan - Abbeyleix & Ballyroan

The death has occurred of Nora Rohan (née Lalor) on Thursday, March 16.

Formerly of Ballinlough, Ballyroan, Nora died peacefully surrounded by her loving family predeceased by her husband Denis (Carrigatoher, Nenagh, Tipperary) and her grandson Cathal, beloved mother to her daughters Nóirín, Margaret,and Mary, her son Thomas.

Deeply regretted by her family, sister Nancy, grandchildren Róisín, Brian, Conor, MJ, Emily, Niamh, Sarah, Dáire, Laura, Cian, Ciara, Ríona and Noel, brother-in-law, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, nephews, nieces,and her nursing home community.

Reposing at her residence from 5pm on Saturday with Rosary at 9pm. Funeral arriving to The Church Of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix for 11am.

Requiem Mass on Sunday followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

Christopher Browne - Crettyard



The death has occurred on Tuesday, March 14 of Christopher (Christy) Browne Mayo, Crettyard, Laois at the Sacred Heart Hospital, Carlow.

Sadly missed by his sisters, Bridie Healy, (Tuam, Co. Galway), and Mary Bowes (Ballinasloe, Co. Galway), sisters-in-law, Bridgie Browne (Rathfarnham, Dublin), and Kay Browne, (New Jersey, USA), nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Coady's Funeral Home, Castlecomer from 3pm. on Saturday, 18th March, followed by removal at 5.15 p.m. to the Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Mayo, travelling via Kilgorey.

Funeral Mass on Sunday, 19th March, at 11 a.m. followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. No flowers please, by request.

Christina Walsh - Mountmellick & The Rock

The death occurred on March 15 of Christina Walsh (nee Lee), Knightstown, Mountmellick, formerly of The Rock, Mountmellick beloved wife of Tom.

Predeceased by her infant daughter Julann. Deeply regretted by her husband Tom and family Colette Deegan and her husband Tom, Martin and his wife Pauline, Paul and his wife Dolores, Siobhan Clinton and her husband Kevin (Ballymacrossan), Aidan and his partner Jenny, Lorraine O'Connor and her husband Peter, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Peggy (UK), brother Paddy (The Rock, Mountmellick), sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing in her home from 3pm on St. Patrick's Day. Recital of the Rosary at 8pm. Funeral arriving on Saturday for 12 noon Requiem Mass in St Paul's Church, Emo. Burial after in St Paul's adjoining church grounds.