Deaths in Laois - April 7, 2017

John McDarby - Graiguecullen and Crettyard

The death took place on Thursday, April 6 of John McDarby of Mount Clare Court, Graiguecullen and Newtown, Crettyard.



In the loving care of the matron and staff of Riverdale Nursing Home, Ballon. Deeply regretted by his son Desmond, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Coady's Funeral Home, Castlecomer from 6pm on Friday evening to conclude with Vigil Prayers and Rosary at 8pm. Funeral Prayers on Saturday morning at 10.30am followed by removal to Saint Patrick's Church, Clogh for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Lorcan Fitzharris - Naas and Portlaoise

The death took place on Thursday, April 6 of Lorcan Fitzharris of Mullacash Middle, Two Mile House, and formerly of Bennekerry, Carlow and Portlaoise.

Peacefully at his daughter's residence. Beloved husband of the late Agnes and father of Michael, Geraldine (Johnstone) and Paul. Sadly missed by his family, sisters Kathleen, Maureen and Lily, brother Tommy, son-in-law Matthew, daughter-in-law Catriona, grandchildren Kelly, Jamie and Conor, Kelly's partner Ferg, great-grandchildren Isabella and Summer, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Geraldine's home in Mullacash on Saturday from 4pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Sunday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St. Peter's Church, Two Mile House for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by Burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Charlie Scully - Rosenallis

The death took place on Thursday, April 6 of Charlie Scully of Camira, Rosenallis.

Suddenly. Predeceased by his wife Ann. Deeply regretted by his son Cathal, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

Reposing in his home from 8pm this evening and Friday evening from 6pm. Recital of the Rosary at 9pm. Funeral arriving for 12 noon Requiem Mass on Saturday in St. Brigid's Church, Rosenallis. Burial after in St. Brigid's Cemetery.

Peggy Byrne - Sandymount and Abbeyleix

The death took place on Wednesday, April 5 of Patricia (Peggy) Byrne of Sandymount, Dublin and formerly of Abbeyleix.

Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at TLC Santry and her grandnieces Emily and Aisling. Beloved daughter of the late Margaret and Edward and sister of the late Dick, Ned and Bridie. Sadly missed by her loving nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, great-grandnephews, great-grandnieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at TLC Santry on Friday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Removal to the Church of St. Mary, Star of the Sea, Sandymount on Saturday morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by burial in Deans Grange Cemetery.

Margaret Oxley - Portarlington

The death took place on Wednesday, April 5 of Margaret (Betty) Oxley (née Reid) of 27 Pinevilla, Portarlington, and late of Ballagh, Monasterevin.

At the Regional Hospital Tullamore. Wife of the late Joseph. Loving mother of Noel, Margaret (Mathews), Harold, Emma (James), Caroline (Hayes), Avril (Condell), Sheila (Percy), Yvonne (Parr), brothers, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great- grand children, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews,relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 3pm on Thursday with prayers at 10pm. Removal on Friday at 2pm arriving St. John's Church Monasterevin for service at 3pm. Burial afterwards in St. Evin's cemetery, Monasterevin.



Mary O'Meara - Edenderry and Clonaslee

The death took place on Wednesday, April 5 of Mary O'Meara (née Casey) of Kinnefad, Edenderry and Clonaslee.

In her 104th Year. Peacefully at Sancta Maria Nursing Home, Kinnegad. Wife of the late John and mother of the late Margaret and John. Deeply regretted by her sons Gerry, Frank, Joe and Tim, daughters-in-law Mary, Sheila, Assumpta and Mairéad, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home at Kinnefad, Edenderry from 2pm on Thursday with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Friday at 11.30am arriving St. Brigid's Church, Clogherinkoe for 12 noon Funeral Mass followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Edenderry.

Tim Keenan - Mountrath

The death took place on Tuesday, April 4 of Tim Keenan of Church Street, Mountrath.

At the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise, after a short illness, surrounded by his family.

Beloved husband of Helen and father of Declan, deeply regretted by his wife , son , daughter-in-law Paula, grandchildren Eimear and Oisin, brothers Frank and P.J., sister Sheila (Dowling), nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home this Wednesday evening from 7pm, with rosary at 9pm. Reposing on Thursday afternoon from 2pm, with rosary at 9pm. Removal on Friday morning to St. Fintan's Church Mount, for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in St. Fergal's Cemetery Camross, (via Roundwood).

Deborah Beddows - Mountmellick

The death took place on Monday, April 3 of Deborah (Debbie) Beddows of 61 College Avenue, Mountmellick.

Peacefully at home after a long illness borne with great courage and diginity.

Reposing at her home on Thursday from 4pm until 8pm. Funeral Service will take place at 2pm on Friday in St Mogue's Church, Timogue, Stradbally followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Edward Byrne - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, April 2 of Edward Byrne of Abbey Court, Portlaoise.

Peacefully in the care of his family. Predeceased by his parents Louis and Margaret, sister Nan, brothers John, Louis, and Christopher. Deeply regretted by his brothers, Joe and Jimmy, sisters, Peggy and Molly, his nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Reposing at the Chapel of Rest Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise from 7pm on Tuesday with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 9.30am to St. Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise, for 10am. Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in St. Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise.