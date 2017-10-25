Sadness in The Rock Mountmellick at the death of retired Garda and GAA stalwart

The Rock, Mountmellick is in mourning today following the death of one of its strongest GAA supporters.

Retired Garda Tom Flynn from The Rock and formerly of Nenagh, Tipperary, died peacefully at The Mater Hospital yesterday, Tuesday October 24.

Mr Flynn was a former secretary of The Rock GAA Club, where he has been involved since the 1980's. He is sadly mourned by his wife Stacia, his sons John and Conor, and daughter Deirdre, as well as a wide circle of family, friends and former Garda colleagues.

A Halloween event in aid of local charities has been cancelled in respect of his family. See details here.

Reposing in his home from 2pm on Thursday, Recital of the Rosary at 9pm. Funeral arriving to St. Josephs Church, Mountmellick on Friday at 2pm for Requiem Mass, burial afterwards in St. Josephs Cemetery.

Family time on Friday morning.

Donations if desired to I.L.F.A. & Irish Cancer Society.