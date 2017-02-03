Shauna Dooley is Downey's Auto Stop/Leinster Express Sports Star of the Month

The results are in, and Shauna Dooley has been selected as the Downey's Auto Stop/Leinster Express Sports Star of the Month for January.

Shauna, from Portlaoise, was the MVP in Scoil Chríost Rí's All-Ireland U-16 'A' Basketball final, where they defeated Crescent Comprehensive from Limerick in the final. Shauna hit 13 points in the final, as a powerful third-quarter display set Scoil Chríost Rí on the road to glory.

As well as playin with Scoil Chríost Rí, Shauna is also a member of the Portlaoise Panthers Basketball Club, where she plays on the U-16 team, but her talents have been recognised beyond the county too. She is a member of the Midlands Youths U-16 team, and has recently been drafted into the Irish U-15 Development Squad.

Shauna saw off very stiff competition for the award, with Emma Lawlor, Colin Maher, Sean Moore and Logan Nicholson also nominated.