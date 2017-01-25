Errill Drama's tonic of laughs this weekend

For this year's annual production, Errill Drama Group presents the comedy play ‘Stop it Nurse’ by Sam Cree.

Suitable for all ages, the play promises comic confusion, much-needed laughter and an entertaining night out for everyone.

‘Stop It Nurse’ is set in the men’s surgical ward of a hospital which is run by the stern ward sister (Mags Kavanagh Crous), aided by hard working Nurse Holmes (Brady Crous) and the not so bright trainee Nurse Freda Ferguson(Claire McDermott).

The play tells the story of opposing football supporters (Paul Delaney and John Delaney) who are injured in a collision on the way into the football cup final between Linfield and Glentoran.

Their hospitalisation ends the peaceful stay of the agreeable Bert Cooper (Leonard Moore) and Harry Smiley (Tadhg Keane), whose strange sense of humour and sadistic desire to see pain inflicted on others is very often evident.

When the eccentric spinster and hospital visitor Miss Cherry, (Marie McGrath), a very distressed fiancee Phyllis (Liz Dowling) and her tank-like brother Mad McGurk (Mick Cleere) are introduced, together with the cantankerous wife of Bert Martha Cooper (Siobhan Kelly) and Bert’s bit on the side Dolores (Karen Holohan) things take a hysterical turn.

Performances will take place in St Bernadette’s Hall, Errill this Friday January 27, Saturday 28 and Sunday 29, at 8pm nightly.