Sacre bleu! Cousteau's life on screen at the Dunamaise Arts Centre

The magical biopic film featuring mesmerising footage of underwater life, ‘L’Odyssée’ is this week’s big screen treat at the Dunamaise Arts Centre.

A French national treasure, Cousteau’s name will resonate with anyone who remembers the 1960s TV series The Undersea World of Jacques Cousteau on board The Calypso and his later work as an impassioned environmentalist.

Highly influential and a fearlessly ambitious pioneer, filmmaker and conservationist, Cousteau's aquatic adventure covers roughly thirty years of a life rich in achievements.

The film screens this Wednesday, October 4, at 8pm.