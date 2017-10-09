Story and song at Donaghmore Workhouse

Slieve Bloom Storytelling Group will hold an evening of story and song in Donaghmore Workhouse on Saturday, October 21.

The night will feature Limerick storyteller and musician Jim O’Brien, storyteller Frank Bergin, Margaret Creagh, novelist and musician and Rathdowney native John Maher, who will give an account of he and his family having lived in part of the workhouse for a time, plus other singers, storytellers and guests.

The organisers will be harking back to auld times by not using amplification. MC on the night will be Michael Creagh and the event runs from 8pm to 10pm.

Admission is €10 and ticket booking is advised. Please make sure you unblock your number if ringing and if the organisers miss your call they will get back to you.

There is excellent parking and invalid access, for more information ring 087 9407573.