Time to reel in the hosepipe as Irish Water announces ban due to big demand and the drought

Irish Water says a national hosepipe ban will be in place until late July due to the pressure on water supplies.

The National Water Conservation Order prohibits the use of garden hosepipes and other non-essential uses of water by domestic users and commercial premises for non-commercial activities for example watering gardens attached to a business premises.

Four weeks ago, Irish Water says it urged the public to choose handwashing over power washing as domestic water usage increased as people stayed at home in response to the Covid-19 crisis. Now, the increased domestic demand and increase in commercial demand as businesses are reopening is being exacerbated by warm weather and the widespread emergence of drought conditions.

The utility says the Water Conservation Order has been issued in a bid to safeguard water supplies for essential purposes. Advertisements will appear in the national papers today (Monday 8 June) in line with statutory requirements outlining the prohibition of the use of garden hoses and other non-essential uses of water.

Irish Water says Met Éireann has confirmed that May 2020 was the driest since 1850. Their data shows that temperatures were above average in nearly all areas and rainfall totals in every county were below average for the season, with the Greater Dublin Area, Westmeath, Sligo and Tipperary experiencing their driest spring on record.

Since March, Irish Water says has been carefully monitoring all of its raw water sources, that is the water from lakes, rivers, springs and ground sources that feed our water treatment plants. Of 900 drinking water schemes, Irish Water says 27 currently are in drought and 50 are at risk of going into drought.

It says the weather forecast is for a continuation of drier than normal conditions which will further exacerbate the situation.

Irish Water’s says its data shows dramatic spikes of water usage on very sunny days. During the June Bank holiday, the exceptionally warm saw an equivalent daily increase of water usage for an additional 200,000 people being used in the Greater Dublin Area. The company says this increase in demand was replicated across the country. It adds, that given the current pressures on the water sources, this level of demand cannot be accommodated in the coming weeks.

The company said that that amount of rainfall needed to replenish supplies varies around the country and is site specific. However, Irish Water says it estimates that a minimum accumulation of 100mm rainfall spread over a number of weeks would be required and normal rainfall levels after that before the threat to water sources would pass.

Niall Gleeson is Irish Water's Managing Director.

“Irish Water’s top priority during the current dry period is to protect our water supply for use in homes and businesses and for essential sanitation during the Covid-19 crisis. As demand continues to outstrip supply and the dry weather looks set to continue, Irish Water has taken the extra step of implementing a Water Conservation Order.

“It is very clear from Irish Water’s data that that warm weather creates a surge in demand of water. Such weather brings people into their gardens and makes the use of hoses more likely. Similarly with children confined to home, it can be tempting to use paddling pools etc., however, using a hosepipe for one hour is the equivalent of the daily water usage of an average family and this is evidently a non-essential use of water.”

”Irish Water will continue to analyse water consumption levels nationally while the National Water Conservation Order is in place. It is essential that our water supply is protected if we are to avoid restrictions and outages over the coming weeks and months.

“During this time we are supporting and advising our commercial large water users on their conservation efforts and we are grateful for all of the measures they have taken so far. We are also working with our Local Authority partners and others to ramp up leak detection and repair, particularly in water stressed areas.

“There are lots of helpful tips for conserving water on water.ie but the key messages are to leave the hose and the pressure washer in the shed; don’t use paddling pools; reuse household water for the garden; and take shorter showers. Safeguarding the supply of water is essential at this time when handwashing and hygiene is of critical importance. We are calling on everyone to play their part,” he said.

The hosepipe ban comes into force from Tuesday, June 9 and will apply to Tuesday, July 21.