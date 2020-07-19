LISTEN: Sarsfields boss Alan Mullen on their win over Timahoe

Sarsfields boss Alan Mullen was content with his troops getting the win over Timahoe but cut a figure that wasn't getting too carried away as he looks to steer Sarsfields to their eighth Laois Senior championship in a row

The Westmeath native is in his first year in charge of the Laois club and they opened their championship account with a 8-17 to 0-9 win over Timahoe on Sunday morning

He insisted that they have already parked the game and are focusing in on Portlaoise, who they play in the second round.

Listen to his full thoughts on the game.