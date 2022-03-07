Laois secondary school to shake it all up at 2022 school musical

On the 22nd, 23rd and 24th March this year, the TY students of Mountrath Community School will be showcasing their second ever musical “All Shook Up” in St Philomenas Hall, Mountrath.

MCS launched their musical last Friday with a whole school fundraiser and dance workshops for the 1st year students with the members of the cast.

“All Shook Up” is a heartwarming tale exhibiting the power of music, love and passion, following our dreams and being ourselves. The story follows Chad, a good-looking, motorcycle-riding roustabout, who rides from town to town with a guitar on his back, blue suede shoes on his feet, and a song in his heart. Repressed by their conservative mayor, the town begins to come alive once more under Chad’s influence. In one eccentric night, this Midwestern town is changed forever.

Paul Norton, AIMS best director 2007 and 2013, is the Director for the musical.

Julianne McNamara, the Choreographer, received an AIMS for Best Choreographer for the show “All Shook Up” and “42nd Street”.

The Musical Director, Aiden Feeley is a Music Teacher at Mountrath Community School. Mr Feeley has studied Music in UCD and University Cologne, and has musically directed various shows such as Jesus Christ Superstar and Beauty and the Beast.

Musical cast:

Adam Maher as Chad

Siun Donnelly as Natalie

Aoife Cunningham as Miss Sandra

Sarah Cuddy as Lorraine

Ava Guilfoyle as Matilda

Lucy Donnery as Sylvia

Alex Power as Dean Hyde

Ruairi Phelan as Jim

Ruairi Jago as Earl

Charlie Donnery as Dennis

Tickets can be purchased in the school at lunch time between 1pm and 1.30pm or alternatively after school between 4pm and 4.30pm. Tickets cost €15 per adult and €10 per student.

Be sure to attend “All Shook Up” for the show of a lifetime and an eventful night for all. Check out some photos from our rehearsals below.