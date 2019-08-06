Durrow Scarecrow Festival attracts flocks of fans - in pictures

The festival that’s outstanding in its field, the Durrow Scarecrow Festival, welcome thousands to the 10th anniversary of the event which took place this year from July 28 to August 5.

Scarecrows from all over Laois, Ireland and beyond, arrived in our picturesque village, for what has become one of the most popular festivals in the country.

Photographer Alf Harvey went along for the Leinster Express.