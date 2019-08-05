Laois scarecrow festival announces biodiversity entry as All Ireland winner

The 2019 Durrow Scarecrow Festival has been another big success this week and the overall winner has been announced.

The festival attracts thousands of visitors from all over Ireland, to view the hundreds of creative and topical scarecrows dotted in a trail all around the town.

Previous repeat winners Conaghy Vintage Club have been replaced on the podium this year, by a whale and some bees.

The winning entry has been announced, and it was created by Dove House, a sensory garden in Abbeyleix that was created by people with intellectual disabilities for all the community to enjoy.

The committee announced the overall winner on Sunday evening August 4.

"Save Our Bees, Hug Our Trees, Clean Our Seas’ is not just a wonderfully assembled installation, it also carries a potent message about our environment! We all know the importance of the great pollinators, that are bees, the need to protect our trees, and the plight faced by so many species, that live in our plastic polluted seas! This year’s winner cleverly combined, and highlighted all three issues, in such a unique, fun, and educational way!

We extend our congratulations to Dove House, for their wonderful creation, which has earned them the title of All Ireland Scarecrow Champions 2019, and also to all winners in this year’s hotly contested competition!

Our sincerest thanks to everyone who took part, and the entries never cease to amuse and amaze! They get better and better, year after year!" the organisers say.

The fun continues at the final day of the festival today Bank Holiday Monday, with Dinosaur Day Live, the Scarecrow Village, live music and a food and craft fair.