Portlaoise Musical Society set to dazzle the town with Lip Sync Battle

Portlaoise Musical Society is gearing up for its biggest ever fundraiser a dazzling night of dancing, music and entertainment at its first every Lip Sync Battle.

Choreographed by Zeta O’Reilly, a well known face on and off the stage in Portlaoise, this spectacular show will be facilitated by Lip Sync Battles Ireland which run similar shows throughout the country.

The Portlaoise show will feature 11 different acts taking to the stage comprising of Seamus Carroll, PJ Mulhall, Tim Quinlan, Patrick Martin, Jamie O’Callaghan, Stephen Keegan, Julie Fitzpatrick, Sarah Troy, Anne-Marie Colgan, Gemma Dunphy, Lorraine O’Callaghan, Jacqueline Kilbane, Angi McNulty, Orla Dunne, Caroline O’Brien, Shane Kelly, Sharon Dunphy, Jennifer Tynan, Chris Kavanagh, Billy Treacy, Brian Rohan, Mick Hurley, Colin Fitzpatrick, Rory Chadwick, Jason O’Reilly, Johnny Mulhare, Paul Downey, Sean O’Neill, JJ Tynan and Terry Conroy. Each member has a sponsorship card, have been working hard to secure sponsors and have tickets to sell in this very important fundraiser.

Sharon Dunphy, Chairperson of Portlaoise Musical Society said: “The society would like to thank all the people of Laois for their support especially the businesses who have long sponsored the society. Thanks to all the people who have come to see our shows over the years, without you, the show would not go on. We are really looking forward to presenting our very first Lip Sync, which is something very different but will be equally as entertaining for all!”

Tickets at €20 are on sale from each participant, from the musical society committee or by messaging the groups Facebook page facebook.com/portlaoisemusicalsociety . A late bar and DJ will follow the show and will cap off a fantastic night for all! All support is much appreciated. Doors open at 7pm and the show starts at 8pm.

The spectacular and award-winning musicals presented by Portlaoise Musical Society, including the likes of Grease, Jesus Christ Superstar and Jesus Christ Superstar, Titanic in 2018 and Ragtime in 2019 cost thousands upon thousands to produce and the success of this fundraiser is vital in helping them to bring such high calibre shows to Laois.

Portlaoise Musical Society which was formed in 1999, has had 21 very successful years, having presented flourishing shows year on year and won various AIMS national musical awards. The Society scooped awards for ‘Best Overall Show’ and ‘Best Musical Director’ at last year’s AIMS Awards in Killarney and won various other awards and nominations over the years ranging from Best Actress to Best Male and Female Singers, Best Director to Best Technical and even more nominations which culminated in the impressive wins of 2019!