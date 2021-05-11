Send your photos of children loving the new fairy woods in Portarlington

if you go down to the woods today... send us a photo!

Laois children are loving the new fairy woodlands at Derryounce Lakes, Portarlington, as your sweet photos shared on our Facebook post show.

We'd like you to send us more photos of your visits to the fairy woods in the coming week, for print and/or online publication in the Leinster Express.

The fairy village and trails appeared last week, thanks to Portarlington Community Development Association who have a committee charged with keeping Derryounce Lakes in tip top condition as a favourite visitor destination.

Email your photos of children enjoying the fairy village to us. Don't forget to include their names, your name and also where you are from.

Send them to pictures2leinsterexpress@gmail.com