Magical fairy woodland appears on Laois Offaly border

A little fairy woodland has appeared as if by magic at Derryounce Lakes in Portarlington.

From tiny fairy houses in the trees, to mystical artwork and seating for children, the creation has brought the lovely lakeside woodlands to a new level for locals and visitors.

The beautiful installation is by awaywiththefairies.ie, commissioned by Portarlington Community Development Association, a volunteer group who care for the public amenity, a former Bord na Móna bog and woods.

Scroll through these lovely photos shared by Ann Dunne from the town.

Derryounce Lakes are located off the Edenderry road just outside Portarlington.