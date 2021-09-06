In Pictures: Transmitter transform Portlaoise with stunning comeback show

Laois lost the Electric Picnic but publican PJ Kavanagh made up for it by bringing the cream of local talent back on stage a The Old Fort Quarter live gigs event in Portlaoise.
Transmitter stole the show on Sunday night, September 6, with a long awaited comeback show which didn't disappoint at the tented gig in the grounds of the old Scoil Mhuire NS.
Photographer Alf Harvey was there and caught the fun on camera. Scroll through the pictures above. See more photos at the links below.
