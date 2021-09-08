In Pictures- The Twin Trees Heywood, Art & Culture Festival 2021

The Twin Trees Heywood, Art & Culture Festival 2021, took place in the beautiful setting of Ballinakill Village & Heywood Gardens, Co. Laois, between August 19th and 22nd. The event was a celebration of, and opportunity to highlight, the history and heritage of the former Charter village, and the exquisite Lutyens designed formal garden, at Heywood Demesne.

The Three Day Tutored En Plein Air, was yet again an amazing success, with artists arriving in Ballinakill, from all over Ireland, many for the very first time; but not the last.

Day One on Thursday August 19th, was set in the astounding Heywood Gardens, which is a truly wonderful place to relax and spend a day painting.

Despite a little rain during the early morning, the day brightened up and the group were even blessed with some glorious sunshine. It was an amazing sight to see the beautiful formal gardens dotted with artists, each depicting their unique view, in their own individual style.

On day two, the artists headed to the woodlands and lakesides of Heywood Demesne, and unfortunately were followed pretty soon thereafter by some appalling weather.

"We were bowled over by the determination of the artists, not to succumb to the elements, even when the most carefully considered shelters eventually capitulated to the rain," said the festival organisers.

"It was inspiring to view some of the amazing artworks that were produced, in such truly challenging conditions!".

Day three dawned brighter, and finer, and the artists headed for Ballinakill Village. As our festival’s Guided Historical Walk of the former Charter village got underway, we passed them busy at work, at a number of vantage points, along the picturesque streets. Thankfully the day held fine, albeit for one heavy downpour.

The Old School Community Hall housed the exhibition of the artist’s works from the previous two day’s painting, and both turnout and purchases of art were high.

At nearby Gills Pond, the angling competition for the Lutyens Cup, run in association with Ballinakill Angling Club, was hotly contested, and our congratulations to the winner, John O’ Gorman, and to Noel Shanks Stapleton and Jimbob Fitzpatrick, who finished in second and third places.

On Sunday 22nd of August, our festival came to a close, with a relaxing session of Yoga In Heywood Gardens, with Simon Rogers of Blackhill Woods Retreat. It was a truly beautiful way to end a beautiful four days, as they had started, in the stunning surroundings of Edwin Lutyens’ Heywood Gardens.

"We are already looking forward to our 2022 event, and have set the dates for our festival, which will take place, during Heritage Week, from August 18th - 21st, with tickets now on sale for our Three Day Tutored En Plein Air, and Yoga In Heywood Gardens!" said the festival organisers.

See www.TwinTrees.ie for all the details.