IN PICTURES Musical integrations hits the right notes in Laois

Music Generation Laois event jointly hosted a musical event with the Laois Integration Network at Emo Court during the recent spell of fine weather for children living the Montague Direct Provision Centre in Emo.
Scroll through the pictures above to see some of the pictures take there by photographer Alf Harvey.
