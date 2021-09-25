Search

25/09/2021

In PICTURES Mountmellick lit up by story of ground breaking local woman

Leinster Express Reporter

news@leinsterexpress.ie

The heart of Mountmellick was lit up on Culture Night with a film about a ground breaking local woman who was born in the Laois town nearly two centuries ago.

A video mapped projection which detailing the life and work of Anne Jellicoe (1823–80) was created by artist Caroline Conway. The projection onto the walls of the Community School was just 7 minutes long and but played on a loop throughout the night.

Born in Mountmellick into a Quaker family, Anne Jellicoe was an educationalist and social reformer. She was strongly influenced by her father,  William Mullin who was a Quaker schoolmaster and ran his own school for boys; and Johanna Carter, a teacher at a school for girls. 

Carter provided vocational training for girls and invented Mountmellick Embroidery, proving to Jellicoe that work could liberate women socially and economically. Her most notable achievements include setting up an embroidery and lace school to provide employment for young girls in Clara, Co. Offaly (circa 1846-1858). In 1861 Jellicoe, along with Barbara Corlett,  founded the Dublin branch of the London-based Society of Promoting the Employment of Women to educate women for work outside the home. 

She founded of Alexandra College, Dublin in 1866. 

This animation work was funded by Creative Ireland Laois as part of the Creative Ireland Programme (2017-2022) in partnership with Laois County Council, and assisted by Laois County Library Archive Services and Historian in Residence (2019/2020), Regina Dunne.

