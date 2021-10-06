Portlaoise Comhaltas read to strike all the right notes as classes resume

New and returning members of Comhaltas Portlaoise are looking forward to music classes next Tuesday, October 12.

Comhaltas classes were suspended across the country when the pandemic struck and are only now resuming as it is considered safe when suitable precautions are followed.

The branch says playing music at home has been a great way to get through lock down for those fortunate enough to have attended classes in the past.

Now that it is safe, the branch says classes are resuming and new members are welcome to take up an instrument of their own choice under the guidance of expert tutors.

The branch adds that Covid-19 guidelines will apply making it safe to take up a pastime which can be a gift for life.

Masks to be worn by teenagers and adults, sanitising, classes no longer than 30mins and good ventilation being some of the steps to be implemented.

Portlaoise branch is very fortunate to have the facility of St Francis school, opened only this year and fitted with the most modern equipment.

The branch adds that Comhaltas members are very grateful to the management and staff and look forward to providing classes for pupils of the school as part of the curriculum if feasible in due course.