Search

06/10/2021

Portlaoise Comhaltas read to strike all the right notes as classes resume

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

New and returning members of Comhaltas Portlaoise are looking forward to music classes next Tuesday, October 12. 

Comhaltas classes were suspended across the country when the pandemic struck and are only now resuming as it is considered safe when suitable precautions are followed.

The branch says playing music at home has been a great way to get through lock down for those fortunate enough to have attended classes in the past.

Now that it is safe, the branch says classes are resuming and new members are welcome to take up an instrument of their own choice under the guidance of expert tutors. 

The branch adds that Covid-19 guidelines will  apply making it safe to take up a pastime which can be a gift for life.

Masks to be worn by teenagers and adults, sanitising, classes no longer than 30mins and good ventilation being some of the steps to be implemented.

Portlaoise branch is very fortunate to have the facility of St Francis school, opened only this year and fitted with the most modern equipment.

The branch adds that Comhaltas members are very grateful to the management and staff and look forward to providing classes for pupils of the school as part of the curriculum if feasible in due course.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media