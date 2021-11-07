Search

07/11/2021

In Pictures: Laois musical 'Conversations' captured on camera

Concert a fundraiser for the Portlaoise Musical Society

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Georgina Ireland Cathcart, Mary Wisley and Vivienne Graham were so proud that their first musical project came to fruition over the Halloween Bank Holiday weekend in Portlaoise!

The trio team up to perform 'Conversations' a concert to raise funds for Dunamaise Arts Centre on Friday, October 29.

Portlaoise actor and now author Robert Sheehan was among those present to show his support for the Centre which has recently emerged from more than a year of lockdown.

Luke Wynne went along for the Leinster Express to capture the show on camera.

Laois mum on the Covid-19 frontline in Portlaoise is Ireland's Mum of the Year

New Laois Polish group to be launched in Portlaoise

Celebration of Polish Independence Day in town that has big Polish population

'Never give up' Laois girl with Down Syndrome starts full-time job

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media